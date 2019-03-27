Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Francis Jane Manuel Schultz, 74, Zachary, LA died on March 21, 2019 in Zachary, LA. Jane is survived by her husband of 54 years, Arthur (Art) Schultz, 78, and son Thad William Schultz, age 46, a resident of Dallas. Preceded in death by her parents Shelton Manuel and Selimene Manuel and two brothers Shelton Manuel Jr and Brian Manuel, residents of Lake Charles, LA. Survived by her sister and spouse, Jackie and Joseph Palermo, and brothers and spouses, Phil and Pam Manuel, Johnny Manuel, Gill and Brenda Manuel, David Manuel, Matt and Carey Manuel all residents of Lakes Charles, LA. Even though her life was taken, her spirit and memory will always be present to rise each morning, as the sunrise, to bring warmth, light, and joy to all that knew her. Jane was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and friend to her family, friends, and the community. She was full of life and brightened up every room she walked into. Jane was a beautician by trade but her true passion was her family. She had such a colorful personality that was contagious to everyone around her. She truly enjoyed spending time with her husband, son, dog (lady bug), riding her bike around, cooking, and doing things for others. Jane was one of a kind who will forever be in the hearts and minds of all that were blessed by her presence. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA. Visitation will be from 2pm until a 4:30pm memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable contributions be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

4230 High Street

Zachary , LA 70791

