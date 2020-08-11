Francis Laird Smith Schmit, 91, passed away on August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben Laird and Louise Nettles Laird; first husband, Aubrey L. Smith; second husband, Martin Schmit; sisters, Monel Callender and Bertha Garza; brother, Albert Laird. She is survived by her children, Al Smith (Kaye), Benny Hal Smith, Sr. (Lala Babil), Sherry Smith McBeath (Randell); grandchildren, Stephanie Rojas (Elizabeth), Michelle Callender (Ryan), Benny Hal Smith, Jr. (Victoria), Katie Smith, Solitaire Kimich (Gabriel), Lacey Smith, Lindsey Liles (Shane), Brittany Battle (Brian); and sixteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Sam Laird (Sue), Troy Laird, Sue L. Barnett (Malcolm); and a host of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge beginning at 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers to serve will be Benny Hal Smith, Jr., Will Catton, Gabriel Kimich, David Barnett, Shane Liles, and Rene Schmit. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Foster Road Baptist Church, 11333 Foster Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70811 or www.fosterroad.org
, or charity of choice
. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.