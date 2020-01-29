"The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. In verdant pastures He gives me repose. Beside restful waters He leads me, He refreshes my soul." Francis Roy Crifasi was born on December 12, 1928 in Baton Rouge, La. to Dominic and Mary Crifasi. He died peacefully at home on January 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 91. He is survived by Sally White, his loving wife of 59 years, and by his five admiring sons: Dino, of San Clemente, Ca., Steve of Lake Charles, Chris and wife Julie; Fred and wife Lorraine; and John and wife Terri, all of Baton Rouge; as well as grandchildren, each of whom is gifted with a unique personality that "paw" or "paw paw" appreciated so much: Rocco, Grace Ann, Alex, Patrick, Anna, Daniel, Celia, Mary Beth, Anne-Marie, Michael and Ross, and, great-grandchildren: Elder and McCall. He is also survived by siblings Jennie Fonte (102 yrs old,) Brother Eldon Crifasi, S.C. (97 yrs old,) Rosemary Orr and Lorraine and husband Joe Drago. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Peter, Ben and Sam. He is a graduate of Catholic High School class of 1946 and LSU. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served in Korea. After a holding a number of jobs, in 1961 he and his brother Sam opened and operated Hi-Nabor Supermarket. Francis enjoyed bible studies and friendships with people of various denominations. For several decades he was a proud member of the East Baton Rouge Lions' Club. He loved the game of golf. He played well enough and long enough to score below his age. He also loved to fish or do anything outside. He was a master gardener. He raised beautiful roses, bromeliads and orchids. He loved to "give flowers to the living." Instead of sending flowers please consider bringing a baked sweet potato to a loved one, visiting an old friend, or making a donation to . The family would like to especially thank sitters/angels Pat, Penny, Kim, Jenny, Precious, Tan and Janice for their excellent and loving care. Wake will be at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd. BR La. on Thursday, January 30, from 5-8 pm. Visiting will resume at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 2250 Main Street, BR La. on Friday, January 31 at 10:00 am until the celebration of mass at 11:00 am. Pallbearers are Francis's sons and grandsons.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020