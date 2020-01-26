Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Francis Rinaudo Jr.. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM Mt. Carmel Catholic Church St. Francisville , LA View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM Mt. Carmel Catholic Church St. Francisville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Francis Rinaudo Jr. was a devoted and loving spouse, father, grandfather, and brother. He was an avid lover of all sports. He grew up playing them and loved watching his children and grandchildren follow in his footsteps. Francis was a Veteran of the U. S. Navy where he served as a Dentist. Francis came home to St. Francisville to continue his dental career for another 38 years. He was a member of several dental organizations and enjoyed his career until his retirement 7 years ago. Francis had a strong faith and exemplified it in all things he did. He was a member of our Lady of Mt Carmel Church and enjoyed visiting other churches to feed his hunger for God. He served on several community organizations and loved giving his time and serving those in need. Francis had a passion for family and was a strong pro-life advocate. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Louisiana Family Forum. Pallbearers will be Brandon Henry, Brandon Perkins, Robert Hanna, Bradford Perkins, Marty Rinaudo, Don Charlet, Philip Rinaudo, and Rad Hicks. Honorary pallbearers will be Philip Rinaudo Sr. D.D.S, Paul Lambert Jr., Merrick Lambert, and Warren Braud. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet Lambert Rinaudo; three daughters: Brandie R. Henry and husband Brandon Henry of Baton Rouge; Janay R. Perkins and husband Brandon Perkins of Woodville, MS; Dawn R. Hanna and husband Robert Hanna of St. Francisville; one son, Chris P. Rinaudo and wife Brandi C. Rinaudo of Baton Rouge; one brother Phil Rinaudo Sr. DDS and wife Paula Rinaudo of Gonzales, LA. Grandchildren are Brenley Claire Rinaudo, Gracen Rinaudo, Hadley Rinaudo, Katie Henry, Morgan Henry, Bradford Perkins, Brighton Perkins, Carter Hanna, Bridget Hanna, and Owen Hanna. He was preceded in death by his parents Francis "Frank" Rinaudo and Betty Ruth Bennett Rinaudo. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in St. Francisville from 9:30 am until funeral services at 11:30 am. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family would like to give special thanks to lifelong friend, caregiver and brother in Christ, Dr. Tim Lindsey for his love, guidance, and support. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at Dr. Francis Rinaudo Jr. was a devoted and loving spouse, father, grandfather, and brother. He was an avid lover of all sports. He grew up playing them and loved watching his children and grandchildren follow in his footsteps. Francis was a Veteran of the U. S. Navy where he served as a Dentist. Francis came home to St. Francisville to continue his dental career for another 38 years. He was a member of several dental organizations and enjoyed his career until his retirement 7 years ago. Francis had a strong faith and exemplified it in all things he did. He was a member of our Lady of Mt Carmel Church and enjoyed visiting other churches to feed his hunger for God. He served on several community organizations and loved giving his time and serving those in need. Francis had a passion for family and was a strong pro-life advocate. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Louisiana Family Forum. Pallbearers will be Brandon Henry, Brandon Perkins, Robert Hanna, Bradford Perkins, Marty Rinaudo, Don Charlet, Philip Rinaudo, and Rad Hicks. Honorary pallbearers will be Philip Rinaudo Sr. D.D.S, Paul Lambert Jr., Merrick Lambert, and Warren Braud. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet Lambert Rinaudo; three daughters: Brandie R. Henry and husband Brandon Henry of Baton Rouge; Janay R. Perkins and husband Brandon Perkins of Woodville, MS; Dawn R. Hanna and husband Robert Hanna of St. Francisville; one son, Chris P. Rinaudo and wife Brandi C. Rinaudo of Baton Rouge; one brother Phil Rinaudo Sr. DDS and wife Paula Rinaudo of Gonzales, LA. Grandchildren are Brenley Claire Rinaudo, Gracen Rinaudo, Hadley Rinaudo, Katie Henry, Morgan Henry, Bradford Perkins, Brighton Perkins, Carter Hanna, Bridget Hanna, and Owen Hanna. He was preceded in death by his parents Francis "Frank" Rinaudo and Betty Ruth Bennett Rinaudo. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in St. Francisville from 9:30 am until funeral services at 11:30 am. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family would like to give special thanks to lifelong friend, caregiver and brother in Christ, Dr. Tim Lindsey for his love, guidance, and support. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close