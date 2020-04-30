Francis Sterling Johnston
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Sterling Johnston was a native and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Francis passed away at his home with family members at his side at 2:20 PM, April 27, 2020. He was 87 years old, born October 16, 1932. He attended LSU and loved the Tigers. From there he went on to work as a draftsman prior to becoming a founding member of FJM Engineers. At FJM he worked closely with Kaiser Aluminum as a special projects manager allowing him to spend approximately 10 years working in Jamaica where he formed many lasting friendships. He retired at 67 years old. He was a fantastic cook who enjoyed feeding everyone. But his love of family was foremost. He had a tough exterior but a very tender soul and welcomed new family members and friends of family as if he had known them forever. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Melba Clark Johnston; his children Dr. F. Allen Johnston, Mark L. Johnston and his wife Terri (Pooky), M. Skye Johnston and her husband Frank Ledoux, and J. Travis Johnston and his wife Barbara; fifteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Francis was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Annabelle Burnett, and his mother Jean E. Burnett. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, but restricted due to the current viral crisis. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please send prayers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved