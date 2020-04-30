Francis Sterling Johnston was a native and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Francis passed away at his home with family members at his side at 2:20 PM, April 27, 2020. He was 87 years old, born October 16, 1932. He attended LSU and loved the Tigers. From there he went on to work as a draftsman prior to becoming a founding member of FJM Engineers. At FJM he worked closely with Kaiser Aluminum as a special projects manager allowing him to spend approximately 10 years working in Jamaica where he formed many lasting friendships. He retired at 67 years old. He was a fantastic cook who enjoyed feeding everyone. But his love of family was foremost. He had a tough exterior but a very tender soul and welcomed new family members and friends of family as if he had known them forever. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Melba Clark Johnston; his children Dr. F. Allen Johnston, Mark L. Johnston and his wife Terri (Pooky), M. Skye Johnston and her husband Frank Ledoux, and J. Travis Johnston and his wife Barbara; fifteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Francis was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Annabelle Burnett, and his mother Jean E. Burnett. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, but restricted due to the current viral crisis. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please send prayers.

