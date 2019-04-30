Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Francis Trudeau Cazayoux. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Send Flowers Obituary

Francis Trudeau Cazayoux, MD passed away peacefully at his home in New Roads early Saturday morning at age 87. A native of Baton Rouge, Francis spent a career as a distinguished physician in Covington where he raised eight children, before retiring with his wife, Julia, to New Roads in 2003. Francis was born in Baton Rouge in July 1931 as the seventh of eight children of Inez Mabel Decuir and James Numa Cazayoux. He graduated from Catholic High School in 1948, and from LSU in 1952 with a degree in petroleum engineering, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and the Reserve Officer Training Corp. As a 1 st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, Francis was deployed to Korea near the end of the Korean War with the 32 nd Engineering Group. Upon discharge from the military, Francis obtained a Masters degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University, after which he was employed by Exxon Corporation at several locations in Texas and south Louisiana. In 1960, Francis relocated to New Orleans to pursue a career in medicine, where he met Julia Ann Suggs of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, then a nursing school student at Hotel Dieu. Francis and Julia wed in 1960 and began what would become a large and loving family. Francis graduated from LSU Medical School in 1964 and specialized in Obstetrics & Gynecology. He then moved his young family to Covington, where he and several partners established one of the Northshore's first OB-GYN practices. There he spent 35 years as a respected physician, raising a large family that grew to include eight children and 21 grandchildren, establishing life-long friendships and forever enriching the community with his compassionate care and service in numerous community organizations, including the Knights of Columbus, Rotary Club, American Legion and the LSU Medical School Alumni Association. Upon retirement, Francis and Julia moved to New Roads in April 2003, where they enjoy the love and companionship of many friends and family. A man of humility and grace, with a keen intellect and jovial sense of humor, Francis was grounded in faith and a devotion to family that defined his life. He delighted in engaging grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many others in conversation, always interested in their lives, and quick with a corny joke or belly laugh. Eternally optimistic, Francis quite literally whistled while he worked in the yard and around the house, annoying his children who did not share his passion for clearing fallen limbs from the wooded lot that surrounded their Covington home. Francis loved to travel, taking his family on adventures both big and small, including hiking trips along the Appalachian Trail, and adventurous road trips through the countryside of France. Francis was a lifelong fan of both Catholic High and LSU, and was passionate about all things Louisiana, including our French heritage. As a devoted Catholic, Francis was a parishioner of St. Anselm in Madisonville, and later at St. Mary of False River in New Roads, as well as a member of the men's choir at St. Francis Chapel of Pointe Coupee. Francis never stopped searching to deepen his relationship with Christ through daily prayer, as a member of the Eagles Wings weekly prayer group, as an Adorer at the St. Mary's Perpetual Adoration Chapel, and through annual retreats as a Man of Manresa for as long as he was physically capable. Francis lived a life in fidelity to his faith, teaching his family and countless others through example. Francis is survived by his loving and devoted wife Julia, whose compassionate care allowed him to spend his final years at home, as well as a brother and sister-in-law; Dr. Robert V. and Beverly Cazayoux of Houma, LA; four sons: Michael Cazayoux (Celia McDaniel) of Charlotte, VT; W. Ross Cazayoux, MD (Alyce Fuselier) of Covington; Francis Cazayoux, Jr. (Heather Harper) of New Orleans; and Stephen Cazayoux (Christina Volpe) of Roswell, GA, four daughters: Carol Cazayoux Vice DVM (Donald) of Madison, MS; Gabrielle Cazayoux of Beijing, China; M. Christine Cazayoux Sotiropoulos (Vangelis) of Covington; and Camille Cazayoux Jenman (A. Grant) of Houston, TX, and 21 grandchildren: Olivia, Bennett, Catherine and Lilly Cazayoux; Jordan, Cameron and Alana Vice; Julia Allade; Mary Claire, Claudia, Adam and Aimee Cazayoux; Alexi and Lucas Sotiropoulos; Chloe and Francis Trudeau (III) Cazayoux; Vivian, Gus and Ollie Jenman; and Will and Zac Cazayoux, as well as 21 nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews, and a large network of in-laws, second cousins and other relatives. Preceded in death by his parents James and Inez, three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Olivia Cazayoux O'Connor and John C. O'Connor of New Orleans; Adelaide Cazayoux Bondy and David J. Bondy of New Roads; and Vivian Cazayoux of Baton Rouge, and three brothers: James N. Cazayoux Jr., Joseph Eugene Cazayoux (Br. Cosmos SC), and Fr. Clair Marius Cazayoux, S.J., and a niece Nancy Bondy Kindy. Visitation will begin Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church in New Roads at 9 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. 