Francis Wayne (Rusty) Voiselle, age 68 of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at his residence. He was born on Thursday, October 4, 1951, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Francis is survived by his wife, Patricia Voiselle, sister and brother-in-law, Myrna and Glenn Newman, granddaughter, Stephanie Jo Newman, daughter, Deidra Izzat. He was preceded in death by daughter, Wonsley Booth, parents, Mavis Elizabeth Voiselle and John Voiselle. A memorial service will be held at a later date. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019