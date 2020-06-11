Francisco A. Mendez, a native of Cuba and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, with family roots in Spain, passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 80. Francisco, better known to his family and friends as "Pancho", arrived in the United States from Cuba in March of 1962 shortly followed by his wife and son. Pancho began his life in Louisiana where he had an opportunity to work at Smithfield Sugar Mill, and through the years became a very knowledgeable and well known person in the Sugar Industry. He loved spending time with his family and friends, loved being outside, and very proud of his flower beds, garden, and yard. He never met a stranger, everyone was his friend, and those who met him did not forget him. He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Mendez Mitchell and husband Dennis E. Mitchell, and son, Francisco R. Mendez. He has two granddaughters who called him "Lalo", Anna Mendez Mitchell and Allie Mendez Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life, Reina T. Mendez; parents, Ana Luisa Torres Mendez and Gervasio Mendez; sister, Josepha Mendez; and brother-in-law, Enrique Garcia, A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Due to the current health situation, the mass will be limited to an attendance of 100 people. Interment will follow the mass in Lakeland Cemetery. If you are unable to attend services and would like to send a message to the family, you may do so through email at jackiemitchell3939@gmail.com. The family would like to thank the staff of Audubon Hospice Care for the wonderful care and love provided while he remained in his home as he wished. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.