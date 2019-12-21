|
|
On Friday, December 20, 2019 Frank Alexander, Jr. passed peacefully from this world at his residence at the Blake Retirement Community. Frank was born February 8, 1921 in Reserve, LA. to Frank and Lillian Bertherlot Audiffred, Sr. Frank proudly served his country in World War II including Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe including the Battle of the Bulge. Frank was awarded 2 Purple Hearts, the good conduct medal and a unit citation for his service in the Spearhead 3rd Armored division. Frank is featured in a recently released novel (Spearhead) as "Cajun Boy" Audiffred, a tank commander serving his country proudly and capably. The novel is soon to become a motion picture honoring these brave men of the 3rd armored division. Upon his return from service, Frank married the love of his life Lillian Marie Zeringue on October 24, 1945. Frank and Lillian made their home in Baton Rouge, LA. becoming actively involved in all activities in their Catholic Church parishes throughout their lives. They were blessed with four children and their spouses: Sherry Herringshaw (Ed), Stephen Paul (Arlene), Francine Triche (Wayne) and Jeffery (Suzanne). They were also blessed with seven grandchildren: Alicia Triche, Andie Triche Henderson (Jeff), Tracie Rikhoff (Bobby), Adam Herringshaw, Ryan Herringshaw (Jackie), Bryan Audiffred (Julianne) and Amie Besselman (Travis). Frank also had eight great grandchildren. Frank was predeceased by his spouse Lillian, parents, and brothers: Ellis, Howard and Raymond and a great-grandson Tanner Stephen Rikhoff. Always the life of the party, Frank was the first to share all he had with any and all family members and friends in their time of need. Frank was a devoted son, brother, father, uncle and loving Papere'. Frank will be greatly missed but held in loving memory by all who knew him in life. Services for Frank will be held on Monday, December 23, at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon with services to follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Adam and Ryan Herringshaw, Bobby Rikhoff, Bryan Audiffred, Cody Rikhof and Cullen Rikhoff. The family wishes to thank Jessica of Baton Rouge Hospice for loving care. The family also wishes to express the heartfelt thanks to Jackie Brue for her devoted and loving attention given to Frank. She made his life comforting and enjoyable during the most trying of times. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to The St. Vincent DePaul Society (svdpbr.org) (wounded warriorsproject.org) or .
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Dec. 21, 2019