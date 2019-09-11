Frank A. Fresina, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at the Baton Rouge General on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the age of 72. He spent his career working as a barber where he got to serve thousands of people on a daily basis whom he loved. While many had passed on before him, he missed them dearly and always asked about those still living the last year he was out of the shop sick. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2:00pm until Funeral Service at 6pm with visitation continuing until 8pm. Burial services will be private. Frank is survived by his children, Darren Fresina and Vicki Purvis and husband Michael; two grandchildren, Jaiden Michelle and Sara Grace. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer Fresina; parents, John and Conchetta Fresina; and brother, Joseph Fresina. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019