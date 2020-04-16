"For I am now ready to be offered and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course. I have kept the faith, henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness." Mr. Frank Carter, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather and a brother, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 9:05pm at the Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, LA. He worked for many years for both Boh Brothers and Carl E. Woodard Construction. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 12:00pm at Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, Paincourtville, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020.