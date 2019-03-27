Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Frank D'Aquila. View Sign

Dr. Frank D'Aquila, 89, a native of Fort Adams, MS and a resident of Falls Church, VA, went to be with the Lord on February 23, 2019. He was born in Fort Adams, MS, on July 13, 1929. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank D'Aquila and Velma Stutzman D'Aquila; sisters, Rita Mae and Patricia D'Aquila Templet. He is survived by brothers, Billy D'Aquilla of St. Francisville, LA, and Michael D'Aquila of Brandon, MS, and a host of nieces and nephews. Following his graduation from High School in Woodville, MS, Frank briefly attended Loyola University before entering the U.S. Navy where he served admirably during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, Frank graduated from Marquette University Dental School in Milwaukee, WI. Dr. D'Aquila went on to practice Pediatric Dentistry for many years in Falls Church, VA, where as a longtime resident, he lived, worshipped and thrived among a close circle of dear friends and neighbors, who came to love and appreciate Frank for his generosity, wit and the most delightful parties in the neighborhood. After retirement, Frank frequently shared his skills as a dynamic storyteller, thespian and puppeteer and took great joy in entertaining countless school children, nursing home residents and other groups with his colorful and humorous life stories and lessons. He was an excellent tour guide of Washington, D.C. to all his friends, relatives and countless visitors. He also enjoyed serving as a volunteer docent at the historic Surratt House and as an active member of the Victorian Society. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Frank's primary caregiver, Henrietta Sanders, for the kindness and tender care shown to him in his final weeks. His nephews and great nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 338 Church Street, Woodville, MS, with the funeral mass to follow at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville. Arrangements by Newman Funeral Home, 155 S. Cosby St, Centreville, MS 39631 (601) 645-5753. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.

