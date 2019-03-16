Frank DeFrances

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "May wonderful memories of joyful times together bring..."
  • "My condolences to the family. May God provide your hearts..."
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
    - Earnie Ray
  • "We offer sincere sympathy for your precious loss, and may..."
  • "I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of..."

Frank DeFrances was born on December 21, 1949 and raised in Baton Rouge. He was a graduate of Broadmoor High School; and Southeastern Louisiana College, in which he was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity. He was an honor graduate of Carpenters Local 1098 apprenticeship; and an honor graduate of Chef School in Lafayette. He was an avid fisherman, bicyclist and motorcycle rider. As per his request there will be no funeral services. Services with Church Funeral Services.
Funeral Home
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.