Frank DeFrances was born on December 21, 1949 and raised in Baton Rouge. He was a graduate of Broadmoor High School; and Southeastern Louisiana College, in which he was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity. He was an honor graduate of Carpenters Local 1098 apprenticeship; and an honor graduate of Chef School in Lafayette. He was an avid fisherman, bicyclist and motorcycle rider. As per his request there will be no funeral services. Services with Church Funeral Services.
