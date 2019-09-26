Frank Francois Sr., a native of Plaquemine and resident of Baton Rouge, entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2019 at the age of 96 at his residence. He was a retired employee of the City of Baton Rouge and LSU. Visitation is Friday September 27, 2019 at Roscoe Mortuary 58635 Meriam Street Plaquemine, La from 1-5 pm. Religious Service is Saturday September 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mt Zion Baptist Church #2 24400 Eleanor Drive Plaquemine. Interment in Roscoe Cemetery. He is survived by his loving Wife of 68 years, Mrs. Doris B. Francois, Six sons, Frank Jr. (Alice), Charles, Paul, Kenneth (Phyllis), Randy (Vernita) and Rev. Dr. Kelvin Michael Francois; Two daughters, Gilda and Sharon Francois, 24 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; and 1 great great great grandchild; one godchild Michelle Battiste Jones, Plaquemine; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019