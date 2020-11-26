Frank H. Cooper, Jr. "Dank", 77, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, was born on July 5, 1943 and passed away November 21, 2020 at home after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. For someone who was not supposed to live to see double digits due to childhood illnesses, Frank lived a full and interesting life that was shared in his many entertaining stories. Of course, it was up to the listener to decide whether to believe them. His zest for life, passion for adventure and infectious sense of humor were just a few of the many qualities that allowed people to gravitate to him. And he had a special gift of making fast friends and holding onto those friendships regardless of time or distance. From Baton Rouge, Frank moved to Arizona and then Colorado, where he was a customer service representative for Gates Learjet and often transported celebrities and their entourages. He also obtained his private pilot's license and co-owned an inflight kitchen at Denver's Stapleton Airport when full meals were still served on flights. This is where he began his career in food service, owning and managing restaurants, eventually moving back to Baton Rouge. He continued his food service career for many years in restaurant equipment sales and restaurant management. After retiring, Frank could be found mentoring, enjoying a meal and making friends at Sammy's Bar & Grill and Superior Grill. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank H. and Genevieve Hebert Cooper; brothers Paul Cooper, David Cooper and Dale Cooper; sisters Carole Evans and Patricia Edmonston; brothers-in-law Carl Edmonston and Cecil Evans. He is survived by his wife Darlene, son Jason Cooper and wife Margaret; daughter Courtney Richardson and husband Jason; grandchildren, Jackson and Evie Cooper, and Jace Richardson. He is also survived by sister-in-law Lynn Cooper; nephews Scott Evans, Paul Cooper, and Jody Cooper; and nieces Tracie Nigro, Alison Rolke, Julie Modica, and Emily Edmonston. The family would like to acknowledge the kindness and care extended to him by the staff of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, especially Dr. John Lyons, Dr. Joseph Shows and Dr. Charles Wood, as well as the staff of Heart of Hospice. Per Frank's request, his body has been donated to LSU Medical School. A memorial is planned for a later date due to COVID concerns. If you would like details for when it is held please send contact information to ccrichard1@outlook.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts may be made in Frank's name to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Or, celebrate Frank by eating a delicious meal with good company, tell an inappropriate story and drink the expensive scotch. But most importantly have a great time.