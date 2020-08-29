1934 – 2020 Frank "Frankie" Harold Constantino was born on August 22, 1934, and entered into eternal rest on August 16, 2020, just days shy of his 86th birthday surrounded by his loving family. Frankie is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Louise Beard Constantino and two daughters, Liam Constantino Dixon (Mark) and Leah Constantino (Doug). He adored his grandchildren: Olivia and Tanner Moret; Francis, Elisabeth, and August Dixon; Jolie and Emma Allen; and Jordan Atkins. His great grandchildren are the apples of his eye: Raylee, Ryleigh, and "Rex" Moret. Frankie is also survived by his brother Glenn Constantino and many nieces and nephews. Frankie is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Agnes (Noose) Constantino; siblings Louis (Louie) and Joseph (JoJo) Constantino, Betty Doughty, Joyce (CC) Jones, Olive (Papoose) Richard; and grandson Garrett Atkins. Frankie attended St. Agnes School and graduated from Catholic High School. Frankie won a Golden Gloves Title in the Featherweight division. Rudy Ruettiger had nothing on him, with his 5'flat-130# stature, Frankie was dubbed "Mighty Mouse" for being the greatest running back to go under the defensive linemen. After high school, he embarked on adventurous expeditions, once hopping a freight train to view the blinding scenery of the NM desert and had an explosive career as a door to door salesman. The shortest eligible bachelor in BR persuaded Louise to get into his convertible chick mobile with his signature line, "hey, you beautiful woman" and they were later married on July 26, 1964. Frankie loved the ponies and tried his hand at thoroughbred breeding and racing, which earned him the nickname The Short Ranger. He could be found at the track or on tv as a local celebrity forecasting the winners of the Triple Crown. His pride and joy was his first colt, Better Life, who's commissioned oil portrait hangs over the fireplace mantle to this day while smaller photos of his daughters are scarcely visible. Frankie co-owned the infamous Cotton Club on Highland Rd with his brothers. He could be found daily exercising his gift of gab with the patrons, judging Jam Jam at LSU, cheering for the tigahs, arguing with his siblings, riding with the Krewe of Grease, and handing out quarters to "all the beautiful women" to hear the best 50's and 60's tunes from the old juke box. His theme song "Short People" played nightly. Our family has been connected to so many great friends from The Cotton Club rendezvous and we are forever grateful for those relationships. We will all continue to "do great things the right way." Frankie's last act of selflessness was his body donation to Educational Research at UT Houston, Hook 'Em Horns(never thought we'd say that)! We are grateful for the excellent care and service provided by New Century Hospice in Prairieville. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Sept 2, visitation at 4 pm - Memorial service at 5 pm followed by Repass at The American Legion Hall, 151 S. Wooddale Blvd, BR. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Agnes Church Rebuilding Fund or The American Legion.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store