Frank Harvey departed this life on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Assumption Healthcare and Rehab, Napoleonville, LA. He was 69, a native and resident of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy. 1, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation to continue on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00 am to religious services at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy. 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390, (985) 369-7231. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.