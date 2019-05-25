Frank J. Coleman entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2019 at the age of 71. He was a Private in the United States Marine Corps and recipient of 2 Purple Hearts. Survived by his daughters, Kecia Coleman and Sierra Coleman; son, Galvez Thibodeaux; sister, Madine Landry; brothers, Sam Coleman, Jr., Wendell Coleman, Major Coleman and Kevin Coleman; 14 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Georgia Coleman; parents, Sam and Sallie Coleman; stepson, Leo Stafford. Visitation Tuesday, May 28, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Reginald Pitcher officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 28, 2019