Mr. Frank Joseph Bravata Sr., a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on May 30, 2019 at the age of 81. Mr. Frank was born August 3, 1937 in Tickfaw Louisiana. He had an incredible work ethic and was a successful businessman. He seized every day and his friends say he was the best poker player in Baton Rouge. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Pupera Bravata; sister and brother in law, Anne and Pete Dana; children, Cathy Bravata Gauthier (Clinton), Cindy Bravata, Charlotte Bravata Balfour (Tom), Frank Bravata Jr. (Jeanne) and Greg Bravata (Leslie); grandchildren, Antonette New (Kelly), Christy Gauthier, Anthony Gauthier and Isabella Bravata; stepchildren, Gina D'Aquila Watson (Stephen) and Paul D'Aquila. Preceded in death by parents, Sam and Lena Bravata and brother, Nick Bravata. Pallbearers will be Ken Hughes, Randy Bravata, Warren LeBlanc, Tom Balfour, Mike Feduccia, Ricky Bravata. Honorary pallbearers are Frank Genusa, Ross Bravata and Doug Mcelwain. Visitation will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 12424 Brogdon Ln. Baton Rouge, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 starting at 9:00am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Frank's name to Hospice of Baton Rouge, St. Vincent DePaul Society, OLOL Children's Hospital or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Louisiana Chapter.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 5, 2019