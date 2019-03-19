After a long fight with every sort of medical condition that you can have, Frank Burns went to meet his maker on March 18, 2019. His source of joy was his family and his faith and the LSU Tigers. Frank was a proud member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church where he served as an usher and greeter for many years. Frank worked for 17 years at Kroger and 25 years for Burns Construction Co. He put his heart and soul into everything he did. The LSU Tigers were his hobby and his life. Before his health began to fail he attended all the home football, baseball and basketball games as well as many of the away games. He is now happily rejoicing with his mother and father, Paul and Rosa Bagala Burns. Frank is survived by his brother, Paul Burns and his wife Deanna; and his sisters, Frances Dugas and her husband Mickey, Rosemary Dietrich and her husband Ronnie, Elizabeth Delaune and her husband Charles, and Anna Louise Gauthreaux. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Rosa Mary Bagala Burns; his brother-in-law, Robert Gauthreaux; and his nephew Robert Gauthreaux, Jr. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd, Greenwell Springs, LA, from 9:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Eric Burns, Kevin Burns, Daniel Burns, Mike Dugas, Steven Dugas, Ryan Dietrich, Keith Delaune, and Gary Barbier. We as a family would like to thank his caregivers Amy Adams, Debbie Dardenne, Ameenah Edebie and Feliciana Home Health for their care of Frank in his time of need. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary