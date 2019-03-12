Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Born February 4, 1941 to Mamie Romano and Frank Joseph Culotta, Sr., he died at home surrounded by his family on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the age of 78. Frank is survived by: his wife of 59 years, Dee Dee Lemoine Culotta; his children - Kelli Culotta Churchill and husband Allen, Frank Joseph Culotta III, Mark Scott Culotta, and Katie Culotta Shoriak and husband Matt; seven grandchildren - Christopher Jordan "Jordy" Culotta, Kallie Culotta Svendson and husband Robert, Anna Katherine Culotta Gladden and husband Sterling, Elizabeth Anne Culotta, Sarah Ashley Culotta, Lemoine Adeline Shoriak, and Frank Oliver Shoriak; three great-grandchildren -Jordan Joseph Culotta, Jane Turner Svendson and Isla Belle Svendson; and his sister Beverly Culotta Bourdier and husband Billy. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 14 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Rosary will be said at 7:15pm. Visitation will continue on Friday, March 15 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, from 10:00am until the funeral mass at 12:00pm, to be celebrated by Father Miles Walsh. A private family burial will be held after mass. A native of Baton Rouge, Frank was a 1959 graduate of Catholic High School and was a devoted member of Sacred Heart throughout his life. Sacred Heart was a constant influence on Frank and Dee Dee's lives and his family. He was a man of Manresa. He was a devout Catholic, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and a loyal friend. He was an accomplished self-made man who owned Frank Culotta Contractor from 1970 until he retired in 2008. Frank was a passionate man with a strong love for LSU sports. He was an original member of the LSU Baseball Coaches committee. As he accomplished much in his lifetime, what he treasured most was faith and family. Frank lived for Sunday lunches surrounded by his whole family. He was known for his "suga" and his meatballs and always started with a prayer and ended with a "salute". In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Frank's memory to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as well as Dr. Oliver Sartor's Cancer Research Fund at Tulane Cancer Center. (Checks made payable to "Blue Ribbon Soiree" and mailed to: P.O. Box 84679, Baton Rouge, LA 70884.) Born February 4, 1941 to Mamie Romano and Frank Joseph Culotta, Sr., he died at home surrounded by his family on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the age of 78. Frank is survived by: his wife of 59 years, Dee Dee Lemoine Culotta; his children - Kelli Culotta Churchill and husband Allen, Frank Joseph Culotta III, Mark Scott Culotta, and Katie Culotta Shoriak and husband Matt; seven grandchildren - Christopher Jordan "Jordy" Culotta, Kallie Culotta Svendson and husband Robert, Anna Katherine Culotta Gladden and husband Sterling, Elizabeth Anne Culotta, Sarah Ashley Culotta, Lemoine Adeline Shoriak, and Frank Oliver Shoriak; three great-grandchildren -Jordan Joseph Culotta, Jane Turner Svendson and Isla Belle Svendson; and his sister Beverly Culotta Bourdier and husband Billy. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 14 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Rosary will be said at 7:15pm. Visitation will continue on Friday, March 15 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, from 10:00am until the funeral mass at 12:00pm, to be celebrated by Father Miles Walsh. A private family burial will be held after mass. A native of Baton Rouge, Frank was a 1959 graduate of Catholic High School and was a devoted member of Sacred Heart throughout his life. Sacred Heart was a constant influence on Frank and Dee Dee's lives and his family. He was a man of Manresa. He was a devout Catholic, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and a loyal friend. He was an accomplished self-made man who owned Frank Culotta Contractor from 1970 until he retired in 2008. Frank was a passionate man with a strong love for LSU sports. He was an original member of the LSU Baseball Coaches committee. As he accomplished much in his lifetime, what he treasured most was faith and family. Frank lived for Sunday lunches surrounded by his whole family. He was known for his "suga" and his meatballs and always started with a prayer and ended with a "salute". In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Frank's memory to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as well as Dr. Oliver Sartor's Cancer Research Fund at Tulane Cancer Center. (Checks made payable to "Blue Ribbon Soiree" and mailed to: P.O. Box 84679, Baton Rouge, LA 70884.) Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

(225) 383-6831 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close