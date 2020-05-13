It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Joseph Giannobile announce his passing on May 8, 2020 after his struggle with Alzheimer's. Frank is survived by his "beautiful" wife Patricia (Patsy) Buras Giannobile, the "love of his life," who he shared 48 loving years of marriage. Frank was a family man who spent many years making memories with his children through their shared love of riding horses together. He continued to share his love of horses with Joanie, spent hours gardening with Jennifer and deer hunting in Missouri with Tony. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Joanie Ocshner (Danny), Jennifer Giannobile, his son Tony Giannobile, Tony's loving and caring wife Traci who he thought of as a daughter, and their two sons Gavin and Grant who he loved and cherished. Frank was also survived by his loving and very special sister-in-law, Jan Giannobile (Vick) and nieces and nephews William Giannobile (Angela), Gina Bedell (Gary), Michelle Feltz (Steve), Sarah and five great-nephews. He left behind many relatives and friends including his best friend Jake Foirelli. He was preceded in death by his parents Tony and Edna Giannobile and his brother Vick Giannobile. Frank was a fun loving, adventurous man who never met a stranger. He was known for his quick wit, compassionate spirit, and contagious smile on his face. Frank was always ready to land a helping hand to anyone. Frank was an avid music lover and great dancer. Frank had a continuous passion for life from surfing in California and Hawaii and rodeoing across the country with his cousins Charles Giannobile, Buddy Giannobile, and Vic Giannobile. He loved fishing with his grandpa Uzzardo in California as a boy and that continued through his life with his son and grandsons. Frank retired from a career with Continental Trailways, Greyhound, and Hotard after 30 years of driving with over 3 million safe miles. After retirement Frank continued to drive with WHC Energy Services for several years. Frank shared his wife's passion for entertaining and celebrating Christmas through elaborate holiday decorating. Frank was a 1960 graduate of St. Francis Holy Cross High School in Mountain View, California. Frank was a member of the Louisiana National Guard. Frank will be sadly missed by his family and friends, his golden retriever, Lily; his Yorkie, Royal; and his cats Missy and Beignet. According to the new mandates set by the Governor, indoor funerals may resume at 25% capacity of the building, as long as social distancing is practiced. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Frank's life on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 North Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, beginning at 9:00 AM until the Funeral Service begins at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Rose Memorial Park Cemetery, Hammond, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to hospice. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at interim healthcare hospice for their care and compassion, especially his nurses Nikki and Todd and aid Ann.

