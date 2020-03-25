Frank J. Husband III, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday March 22, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Born October 8, 1933 in Morgan City, Frank graduated from Morgan City High School and earned his Bachelors of Science in geology at LSU in 1955 where he lettered in baseball. He went on to a long, successful career as a petrophysicist, at the forefront of oil exploration around the world. Frank was also a naturally talented pianist who entertained many playing honky tonk to the classics. Frank, lovingly known as "Binkie", a nickname given to him by his grandchildren, was a big-hearted, devoted, loyal and authentic man - husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Frank was married to his loving wife of 64 years, Myrtle Lamendola Husband, and is survived by her, his four children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family, many friends, and his beloved boxer Rocky 2. Frank touched so many lives and leaves a legacy of love and family, which he recognized as the most cherished of all values we can ever hold. He will be missed by all of his loved ones he's left behind. Frank, we will cherish you all of our days, and rest softly in God's loving arms.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020