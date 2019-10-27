Frank Joseph Rizzuto, Sr., a resident of Hester, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 80. Frank retired from Burnside Terminal after 36 years of employment. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Dupuy Rizzuto; son, Frank J. Rizzuto, Jr. and wife Cathy; grandchildren, Ashley Roper (Dustin) and Jacob Rizzuto; great-grandson, River Roper; and siblings, Roy Rizzuto (Freida), Joseph Rizzuto (Dusty), Jimmy Rizzuto (Karen), and Virginia Luquette. He is preceded in death by his parents, Batassano and Vivian Lambert Rizzuto; brothers, Batassano "Sonny" Rizzuto, Fr. Mariano "M.J." Rizzuto, Anthony "Tony" Rizzuto, John Baptiste "J.B." Rizzuto, and Harold Rizzuto; and first wife, Janet Chenier Rizzuto. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services are entrusted with handling arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019