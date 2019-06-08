Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Leon Ancona. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Leon Ancona, age 82, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away at his home on Friday, June 7, 2019, in the presence of his family and friends. He was born on October 29, 1936, in Baton Rouge, to the late Vincenzo Charles Ancona and Katherine Levraea Ancona. Frank served the community as Co-owner of Ancona's Stop and Save grocery store until retiring in 1996, volunteered at St. Paul Adult Learning Center for another 20 years, and was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. He graduated from Catholic High School, Baton Rouge, class of 1955, attended Louisiana State University, and served with the United States Army. His commitment throughout his life was to his God, family, and country. Survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Madeline Prestigiacomo Ancona; daughters, Joni Ancona Shreve and husband Jeff; Laurie Ancona Reine; and son, Gregg Paul Ancona; special daughter, Kandi Roussel Loupe and husband, Murphy; grandchildren, Stephen Allen Reine, Felicia Capone, and Kristen Marie Kaluba; step-grandchildren, Ashlee Marie Shreve and Jacob Michael Shreve; great-grandson, Giovanni Capone Reine; brother Roy Ancona and wife, Angel Guarisco Ancona; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his sons, Stephen Charles Ancona and Angel Ancona; brothers Vince, Luke, Joe, Anthony, and Johnny; and sisters Mary James, Katherine Dispenza, and Lena Ancona. Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm, with prayer service at 7:00pm, at Rabenhorst East on Florida Boulevard, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, June 11, 9:00am at St. Jude Catholic Church, followed by Mass at 11:00am. Christian Burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery, 4045 North Street. Reception after at St. Jude Family Center. A special thanks to all who served Frank throughout his illness, especially, Dr. John Godke and his nurse Brook; Dr. Gerald Miletello, and his IL2 nurses, Samantha and Brenda. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Piarist Mission serving the Appalachian Community, P.O. Box 870, Martin, KY 41649; of Baton Rouge, 10528 Kentshire Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70810; or . Frank Leon Ancona, age 82, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away at his home on Friday, June 7, 2019, in the presence of his family and friends. He was born on October 29, 1936, in Baton Rouge, to the late Vincenzo Charles Ancona and Katherine Levraea Ancona. Frank served the community as Co-owner of Ancona's Stop and Save grocery store until retiring in 1996, volunteered at St. Paul Adult Learning Center for another 20 years, and was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. He graduated from Catholic High School, Baton Rouge, class of 1955, attended Louisiana State University, and served with the United States Army. His commitment throughout his life was to his God, family, and country. Survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Madeline Prestigiacomo Ancona; daughters, Joni Ancona Shreve and husband Jeff; Laurie Ancona Reine; and son, Gregg Paul Ancona; special daughter, Kandi Roussel Loupe and husband, Murphy; grandchildren, Stephen Allen Reine, Felicia Capone, and Kristen Marie Kaluba; step-grandchildren, Ashlee Marie Shreve and Jacob Michael Shreve; great-grandson, Giovanni Capone Reine; brother Roy Ancona and wife, Angel Guarisco Ancona; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his sons, Stephen Charles Ancona and Angel Ancona; brothers Vince, Luke, Joe, Anthony, and Johnny; and sisters Mary James, Katherine Dispenza, and Lena Ancona. Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm, with prayer service at 7:00pm, at Rabenhorst East on Florida Boulevard, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, June 11, 9:00am at St. Jude Catholic Church, followed by Mass at 11:00am. Christian Burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery, 4045 North Street. Reception after at St. Jude Family Center. A special thanks to all who served Frank throughout his illness, especially, Dr. John Godke and his nurse Brook; Dr. Gerald Miletello, and his IL2 nurses, Samantha and Brenda. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Piarist Mission serving the Appalachian Community, P.O. Box 870, Martin, KY 41649; of Baton Rouge, 10528 Kentshire Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70810; or . Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.