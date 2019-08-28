Frank Louis Gordon

Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Winnfield Memorial Park
7221 Plank Rd,
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Frank Louis Gordon entered into eternal rest at his home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the age of 70. Frank was a loving brother, uncle, cousin, and friend and will be truly missed. Visitation will be held on August 31, 2019 from 8am until religious service begins at 10am at Hall Davis and Sons 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Interment will immediately follow religious service at Winnfield Memorial Park, 7221 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
