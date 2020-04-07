Master Sergeant Frank Martin, (May 18, 1941 - April 4, 2020) Resident of Baton Rouge, LA and native of Gloster, MS. He was a US Army Veteran, a retired Reservist, and a retired US Postal Worker who left a lasting impression on everyone because of his generosity, kindness, and compassion he showed toward others. He graduated from McKinley H. S. and Southern University. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 502. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving and devoted wife, Ella H. Martin, stepsons, Gregory (Monica), Kevin, Evin, Phillip (Judy), and Aaron, brothers, Rev. Eddie (Linda), Donald (Wanda), and David, sisters, Alma, Inez, and Mary, sisters-in-law, Gloria (Earnest), Sarah (James), and Celene, brother-in-law, Walter (Minnie), and a host of relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 2 pm - 4 pm. Private interment on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Port Hudson National Cemetery. Your condolences and prayers are appreciated. He will be greatly missed.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020