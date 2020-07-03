1/1
Frank "Zack" Myers
1956 - 2020
Frank "Zack" Myers, a resident of Walker, LA, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at OLOL in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 64 years. He was born June 16, 1956 in Independence, LA and raised in Bogalusa, LA. He loved to fish, boil crawfish and spend time with his kids and grandkids. His passions were riding Harleys and playing pool. He is survived by 4 children, Chasity Myers (Jesse Chesne), Brooke Myers (Randy Deal), Ernest Leal (Alicia) and Justin Fourrier; 5 grandchildren, Taylor, Zachary, Cheyanne, Zechariah and Brianna; brother, David King (Anna); sister, Angela Corkern (Stevie); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank Myers, Jr. and Mary Pierce King; brother, Ernest Ray Myers; and numerous aunts and uncles. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 10:00 am until religious services at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Roseland, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 3 to Jul. 6, 2020.
1 entry
July 3, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kala W Cardon
