Frank Paul "Frankie" Thomas
Frank Paul "Frankie" Thomas, 78, a native of LeBeau, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by: his mother Leitha Lewis; father Johnnie Thomas; brother John Lewis; his mother- and father-in-law, Manuel and Clara Gaines; and grandson Kodi Richardson. He is survived by: His wife Mary G. Thomas; sons- Lionel Cage and Frank Gaines; daughters- Clara Stewart (Patrick,Sr.), Angela Gaines, and Leitha Thomas; his brother David Lewis; his eight grandchildren – Swantica, Trenisha, Patrick, Ashanti, Zoe, Logan, Jesod, and Jean Paul; and five great-grandchildren. A memorial mass led by Father Richard Andrus will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Please visit www.churchfuneralservices.com to read his full obituary.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
