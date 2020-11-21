Frank Paul "Frankie" Thomas, 78, a native of LeBeau, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by: his mother Leitha Lewis; father Johnnie Thomas; brother John Lewis; his mother- and father-in-law, Manuel and Clara Gaines; and grandson Kodi Richardson. He is survived by: His wife Mary G. Thomas; sons- Lionel Cage and Frank Gaines; daughters- Clara Stewart (Patrick,Sr.), Angela Gaines, and Leitha Thomas; his brother David Lewis; his eight grandchildren – Swantica, Trenisha, Patrick, Ashanti, Zoe, Logan, Jesod, and Jean Paul; and five great-grandchildren. A memorial mass led by Father Richard Andrus will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Please visit www.churchfuneralservices.com
to read his full obituary.