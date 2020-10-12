On Monday, October 12, 2020, Frank Preston Mitcham went to be with Jesus at the age of 72. He was born on March 26, 1948 and is preceded in death by his father Frank Mitcham and mother Irene Mitcham. He is survived by his wife, Ira B. Mitcham; his children, Kimberly Lynn, David Mitcham, Pamela Saucier, and son-in-law Stephen Saucier; and grandchildren Stephanie, Rivers, Riley, Elaina, and Bodey; and sister Peggy Booty. Frank was a Vietnam veteran, a graduate of Louisiana State University, and became a preacher in 1991. Frank was an avid reader, loved to write, and study history. Affectionately known as PawPaw, he loved to wear his Santa Claus suspenders and never missed a chance to go to Disney World. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Hospital, the AM Cancer Society
, Hospice, or the AM Heart Association
. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm, and a graveside service in Flora, Louisiana, Thursday October 15, 2020 at 10:30am. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.