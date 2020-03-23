Frank R. Ourso Sr, of Plaquemine, LA passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 after an extended battle with Dementia and Alzheimer's. Known as "Cuz" by many in the community, he was a long time barber and school bus driver with a touching personality. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley G. Ourso and numerous brothers and sisters. He is survived by two sons and spouses, Frank Jr. and spouse Althea, and Rudy and spouse Kathryn, 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Due to the current events, a memorial or celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020