Professor Frank S. Ransburg entered into eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Saturday, August 4, 2019. He was a native of Keatchie, Louisiana; a resident of Zachary, Louisiana and a retired Southern University Political Science Professor. Visitation at Mt.Pilgrim B.C., Rev. Ronnie Blake, pastor, 9700 Scenic Hwy. Baton Rouge on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am conducted by Bishop Michael Smith; interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Survivors include his devoted daughter, Ursula Ransburg; brothers, Thomas, Jr. (Ethel), Donald (Gracie) and Jerry Ransburg (Vivian); preceded in death by his wife, Ivory Ransburg; mother, Ella Ransburg; and his sister, Addie L. Sloan. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019