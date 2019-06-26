Reverend Frank Sims Sr., was called home into eternal rest on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La. He was born on March 3, 1943 in Napoleonville, La. He was the son of the late Leroy and Josephine Sims. He was preceded in death by his wife Marguerite D. Sims, his parents Leroy and Josephine Sims, two brothers Leroy Sims and Nelson Sims, A mother-in-law Daisy Drewery, and a father-in-law Sam Drewery. He leaves behind three sons Frank Sims Jr., Percy Anwar Sims II, and Nelson Brad Sims II, his two grandsons Tyren Sims and Tristin Sims, one sister Joanne Sims and Four brothers Leroy Sims Jr., Levy Sims Sr., Percy Sims, and Minister Houston Sims Sr and a host of nieces and nephews and family and friends. Rev. Frank Sims graduated in 1964 from William Henry Reed High school after graduating he attended Grambling State University in Grambling, La. Later in July 1965 he joined United States Army and completed combat training at Fort Oreol California and was sent to Vietnam. He then returned and married Marguerite Drewery Sims on May 24, 1968. He was employed by Tembec where he retired of 38 years. Services for Rev. Frank Sims Sr. will be held on Friday June 28, 2019 at 11:00 am with a Viewing 10am until religious service 11 am at New Light Missionary Baptist Church 650 Blount Road Baton Rouge, La 70807. Interment will be held at the Louisiana National Cemetery Arrangements Entrusted to MJR Friendly Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd. Denham Springs, La 70726.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019