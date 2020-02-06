Frank Sylvester Noel Jr., 87, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, LA, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and sibling. He was a sugar cane and soy bean farmer his whole life. Frank had a passion for showing livestock for 4H and growing roses. Frank was very passionate about his grandkids and their sporting events having never missed any. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 65 years, Lillis Capone Noel; three children, Erin Noel LaSyone (Ed), Frank "Chip" Noel III (Melinda) and Benjamin "Benjie" Noel (Tiffany); seven grandchildren, Natalie Noel (Meredith), Victoria Albarez (Luke), Chipper Noel (Hannah), Landon and Lukas LaSyone, Ty and Tanner Noel; two step grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Cole Goudeau; six great grandchildren, LillyRose and Palmer Albarez, Everett and Maverick Warner-Noel and Emerson and Ella Noel; one sister, Marlene Noel Rome. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sr. and Constance Jackson Noel and one brother, Jack Noel. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Donaldsonville, LA from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment to follow in the Ascension Catholic Mausoleum.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020