Frank Walter "Rabbit" Hughes, a native of French Settlement, LA and a retired resident of Florida, was born on June 11, 1952 and passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 67. He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. Hughes; step-daughters, Simone Hidalgo (Beau), Tawnua Lewis (Michael); step-son, Luther Montandon (Jamie); sister, Nell Jones; nephews, Dale, Craig, Mike, Darrell, Junior, and Howie; 16 step-grandchildren; 4 step-great grandchildren; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tina and Roy Walter Hughes, Sr.; sisters, Ethel and Gladys; brother, Roy Jr.; and nephews, Lloyd and Tommy. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Saturday, February 8, from 9:00 a.m. until a Funeral Service at 11:00. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery in Walker, LA. Pallbearers are Craig, Darrell, Shawn, Raymond, and Danny. Honorary pallbearers are James, Dale, "Junior", and Mike. Donations can be made to the in memory of Frank Hughes.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020