Visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 for Mr. Frank Wilfred Richard, age 86, who died on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his residence in Baton Rouge. Visitation will be at Greenoaks funeral home from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A Christian Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Baton Rouge at 11:30 a.m. Frank leaves us with his love for the Lord, family, and the importance of taking care of one another. Interment will be in the Greenoaks Memorial Park. Father Michael Alello, Pastor of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant. The service will be livestreamed on Greenoaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park Facebook page. Born in New Orleans and raised along Bayou Lafourche in Thibodaux, Frank spent many a day hunting and fishing with his uncles and spending time with family. After graduating from Thibodaux College, he attended and graduated from LSU in Baton Rouge. He served as Corporal/Specialist-4 in the U.S. Army. He took a job in New Orleans. It was there that he met his beloved RoRo. They married in 1960 and started a family first in New Orleans then Slidell and eventually settling in Baton Rouge. It was here that Frank was an active member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church where he participated with the Knights of Columbus. He also volunteered with the Baton Rouge Kiwanis. Frank was always kind, gregarious and hard working. He was an industrial salesman who was well liked by his coworkers, friends and colleagues. His family will most remember our dear Papa Bear for his love and ability to bring a positive attitude to any situation. All loved his delicious cast iron pot meals and burned bread during family dinners, walks in his yard where he nurtured beautiful flowers to attract butterflies, and his attendance at multiple band events and theater performances. Frank loved the Lord and was a great listener and was a priceless source of counsel. Left to cherish his memory include his wife of sixty years, Roselyn Martin Richard; one daughter, Dr. Pamela Richard and her husband, Dr. Mark Batzer; three sons, Stephen Richard and his wife, Noel, Darryl Richard and his wife Natalya, Charles Richard and his wife, Laurie; five granddaughters, Christina and Madeleine Richard, Ashley Richard, Sasha and Maya Richard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aurelien and Maude Richard and his sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Richard Butcher. Pallbearers will be Stephen Richard, Charles Richard, Robert "Bobby" Butcher, John Butcher, John Weatherspoon and Larry "Smokey" Cook, Jr.

