Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Alonzo Williams, age 85, was born December 26, 1933, in Franklinton, Louisiana. He died after a short illness on November 10, 2019, at the Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. His parents were Frank Alonzo Williams Sr. and Eleanor Carter Williams. He moved to Baton Rouge at the age of seven after the death of his father. He was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School, a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and a graduate of Louisiana State University. After serving in the Army, he began a career in the insurance industry that took him to Texas, Oregon, and California. In 1998, he retired and returned to Baton Rouge with his wife and granddaughter to enjoy classical music, theater, old movies, traveling and world history. He is survived by his wife, Carole Capdevielle Williams; his daughter, Jennifer Williams and husband Kyle Wormsley; granddaughters Amy Craig and husband David, Brittany Pohlman and husband Rick, and beloved great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Frankie Mae Wiggins. He donated his body after death to the LSU Health Sciences Center for the advancement of medical education and research. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Hospice. Frank Alonzo Williams, age 85, was born December 26, 1933, in Franklinton, Louisiana. He died after a short illness on November 10, 2019, at the Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. His parents were Frank Alonzo Williams Sr. and Eleanor Carter Williams. He moved to Baton Rouge at the age of seven after the death of his father. He was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School, a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and a graduate of Louisiana State University. After serving in the Army, he began a career in the insurance industry that took him to Texas, Oregon, and California. In 1998, he retired and returned to Baton Rouge with his wife and granddaughter to enjoy classical music, theater, old movies, traveling and world history. He is survived by his wife, Carole Capdevielle Williams; his daughter, Jennifer Williams and husband Kyle Wormsley; granddaughters Amy Craig and husband David, Brittany Pohlman and husband Rick, and beloved great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Frankie Mae Wiggins. He donated his body after death to the LSU Health Sciences Center for the advancement of medical education and research. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Hospice. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close