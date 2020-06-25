Frank "Boe" Williams
Frank "Boe" Williams, a retired brick mason and resident of Baton Rouge, passed on Saturday June 20, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters Sharon (Nate) Davis, Reva Williams and Riley Williams; two sisters Gloria Cooper and Mattie Anthony, five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and devoted friends. The family will celebrate his life through a viewing at Winnfield Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday, June 27, 2020 beginning at 12:00 until religious services at 2:00. Face mask must be worn for religious services.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
June 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family at this time of grief. May the god of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this difficult time. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we Lose because they are precious in Gods eyes Psalm 116:15
M.P.
Acquaintance
