Frank "Boe" Williams, a retired brick mason and resident of Baton Rouge, passed on Saturday June 20, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters Sharon (Nate) Davis, Reva Williams and Riley Williams; two sisters Gloria Cooper and Mattie Anthony, five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and devoted friends. The family will celebrate his life through a viewing at Winnfield Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday, June 27, 2020 beginning at 12:00 until religious services at 2:00. Face mask must be worn for religious services.

