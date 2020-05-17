Frank passed away on May 16. He has joined his wife of 41 years in the afterlife. He leaves on earth his children, Cliff Winders and Daphne Hambrick, three step-daughters Laurie, Sharie, and Darie, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved cars, his old job at Roadrunner, and his dogs. Before he passed, he sent all his love to everyone who knew him, his family and best friends. He suffers no more and has found peace with the love of his life. We will miss him.

