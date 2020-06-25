Frank Wyre
Frank Wyre, a native of Greensburg, LA. and a resident of Clinton, LA, passed away, on June 20, 2020 at his residence, at the age of 76, with his son and daughter at his side. He retired from Union Nation Life Insurance with more than 30 years of service. He graduated from Helena High School, where he was an outstanding point guard on the basketball team. Frank will always be remembered for his sense of humor and generosity. His nieces and nephews could always look forward to receiving a $2.00 bill, when birthdays rolled around. Public viewing Saturday, June 27, 2020, 9AM.-11 AM at Richardson Funeral home, Clinton LA. Private funeral services begins at 11:00AM. Frank is survived by a loving daughter, Gwen Wyre-Irvin (Leroy) Ethel La, a caring son, Dalton Brown (Sheila) Palmetto Ga., Six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, three sisters, Albertha Wyre, Greensburg, LA; Rosie Wyre, Baton Rouge and Clementine Johnson (Allen) Zachary, LA. and a great aunt, Geraldine Hitchens, Amite, LA. He was pre ceded in death by his parents, Peter and Ruthie Wyre, siblings; Felix Wyre, Wallace Wyre, Viola Wyre and Lubertha Toney.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Richardson Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Richardson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
