Frankie Deshawn Moore
Frankie Deshawn Moore, 33, a native of Ethel and resident of Baton Rouge, gained his wings on Mon, July 27th at OLOL hospital. Visitation will be held at Mercy Funeral Home chapel on Sat, Aug 8, 2020 from 9 am until 11 am. Graveside service will follow at Moore Family Cemetery in Ethel. He is survived by his father, Frank Sanders, brother, Felton Johnson III, Two sisters, Frankie S. Williams and Sandy Fisher, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Ella W. Moore Sanders, his maternal and paternal grandparents. Seven uncles and one aunt. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC., 225-939-7985.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
