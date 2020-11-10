Franklin Delano "Bill" Dardenne a native of Rosedale, La. and resident of Tickfaw, La. passed away on Sunday, November 8 2020 at his residence at the age of 85. Frank served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Formosa Plastics. He was also a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Albany, La. He was preceded in death by his parent Thomas & Wilma Maxwell Dardenne; his wife Ann Niquiporo Musacchia Dardenne; daughter, Cynthia Dardenne; son, Nicholas Musacchia; granddaughter, Karen Roscher; his siblings, Marjorie Fontenot, Julie Wunstell, Thomas T. Dardenne, Jr., Mary McCall, & Virginia "Dee" Willis. He is survived by his wife Jeanette Fricke Dardenne, his children, Patricia M. Durel (Arthur), Maria M. Lea (Art), Gerald Musacchia (Keri); his grandchildren, Shari R. Fourcade (Johnny) Kaitlyn L. McMorris (Cody), Garrett R. Lea, & Kyle N. Musacchia (Samantha) Jarrett Hughes (Katie), Gabrielle Hughes; great-grandchildren; John & Brooke Fourcade, Annie Kait Kinchen, Wren Lea, Sloane Musacchia, Brantley & Anslee Hughes; step-children, Robert Greaves, Gary Greaves (Angel), Genell Williams (Keith) and Gwen Hall (Thomas); 6 step-grandchildren & 12 step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church 29350 S. Montpelier Rd. Albany, La. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9 am until funeral services begins at 11 am. Burial will follow in Pompeii Cemetery, Tickfaw, La. In lieu of flowers, please make donations by mail to The Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka. KS 66675-8516.