Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church New Roads , LA Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church New Roads , LA Obituary

Franklin Delano LeJeune, a native of Maringouin, La., longtime resident of New Roads, La. and a resident of Jackson, La. for the last 20 years. He passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home at the age of 86. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired Farmer. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Rachel (Rae) LeJeune; daughters, Brenda Plauche (Ted), Sharon Hebert (Ashley), Wanda Shoemake (Merle); Son, Fredy LeJeune (Carolyn); sisters, Elise Newchurch, Ruby Shows and Rita Ivey; brother, Roy LeJeune; grandchildren, Brent Plauche, Mary Angela Dickinson, Patrick LeJeune, Amy Gregory, Erin LeJeune, Morgan LeJeune, Phillip Hebert, Ashley Michelle Chutz, Jamie Shoemake and Jacob Shoemake; great grandchildren, Taylor Plauche, Leighton Hendricks, Tori Dickinson, Zachary Dickinson, Alex LeJeune, Canon LeJeune, Nathan LeJeune, Evan LeJeune, Jase Shoemake, Jade Shoemake, Roland Shoemake, Clara Shoemake, Gunner Hebert, Jolie Chustz and Easton Chustz. He is preceded in death by his son, Ovide LeJeune; grandson, Nicholas Plauche; parents, Joseph Ovide LeJeune and Mary Evelina LeJeune; sister, Ruth Stablier; brothers, Woodrow LeJeune, Paul Ishmael LeJeune, Howard LeJeune, Newton Ray LeJeune. A visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Conducted by Rev. Pat Broussard. Interment will follow at False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Brent Plauche, Patrick LeJeune, Morgan LeJeune, Phillip Hebert, Jacob Shoemake and Jason Chutz. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 1 to July 3, 2019

