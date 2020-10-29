On December 23, 1944 God blessed the late Leona Martin and Morris Martin, Sr. with a baby boy, he was given the name Franklin Delano after president Roosevelt. Frank, was a smart, intelligent, quiet and respectful man that wasn't fearful and thought things through before saying a word; but meant what he said and said just what he meant. He never met a stranger and could hold a conversation with anyone. Franklin was baptized at an early age by Rev. Moses Hayes at St. Peter Baptist Church. He was a loving brother to thirteen (13) siblings and a friend to almost everyone he met. Franklin graduated from Rosenwald High School in 1963 with honors, from which his intelligence allowed him to skip a grade. On class night he was given a jet and told that his brain was faster than his body. After graduating from Southern University, he started teaching in Houma, La. where he realized teaching wasn't for him; which lead him to graduate from Caterpillar in San Francisco, California where he lived for 18 years. Even though he retired from Big Cajun - NRG after 28 years of service, he never retired from being a daddy, husband, granddaddy, brother, uncle, cousin or friend. Franklin was a member of Greater St. Peter Baptist Church, pastored by Rev. Carl Terrance, Sr. where he was always willing to help when needed. Franklin leaves to morn his loving and fondest memories his wife of 36 years Sheila Terrance Martin; his children: Teranda Pope, Lydia (Don) Lythia, Princess Martin, Delana (Chris) Martin, Franklin (Tiffany) Martin, Jr. and Clint (Crystal) Martin; a host of grandkids - the apples of his eyes; sisters: Geneva (Larry) Brisco, Juanita Levi and Carolyn Stevenson; brothers: Joseph (Linda) Martin, Roosevelt (Hazel) Martin, Lloyd (Roseanna) Martin, Claude Martin, Sherman Martin and Andrew Martin; aunt: Dorothy Jackson; uncle: Avis Martin; sisters in law: Deloris Martin and Brenda St.Cyr; brothers in law: Hebert Terrance, John Terrance, Chad Terrance, Gregory Terrance and Paul Terrance; nieces and nephews he loved dearly; along with a host of other family members and friends. Franklin is preceded in death by a son: Dirk Bouie, parents: Leola and Morris Martin; brothers: Morris Martin, Jr., Timothy Martin and Charles Martin; mother and father in law: Mr. & Mrs. Wilson Terrance, Sr. and nephew: Byron Martin. Viewing will be held at Verrette's Pointe Coupee Funeral Home 1018 Parent Street New Roads, LA 70760 4pm Friday, October 30, 2020 Drive by window viewing. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 10:00am - 11:00am at Verrette's Pointe Coupee Funeral Home with funeral services immediately following at 11:00am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store