Frazier "Deloine" Wheat, born on February 26, 1926, transitioned peacefully on October 24, 2020 at 12:15 a.m. Visitation will start at 5 pm to 9 pm, Tuesday, October 27 at Colyell Baptist Church. Visitation will resume at 9 am, Wednesday, October 28 and Services will begin at 11 am at Colyell Baptist Church. Frazier "Deloine" Wheat served our Country as a WWll Veteran and Retired Fire Captain from the Baton Rouge Fire Department after 27 years of service. He loved his wife, family, and friends. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Lenora Wheat, daughters Linda Wheat, Lydia Joan Wheat Rodgers, and daughter-in-law, Aletha Hunt, sons Melvin Wheat and Melanie Wheat, Tim Wheat and Tammy Wheat, Hank Wheat and Sonia Wheat, and Charles Wheat, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons, and sister Betty Thompson and husband Boyd Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zack and Marie Wheat, sisters Pearl Zeiber, Unice Stewart, Zeona Davis, and Mary Lou Watts, daughter, Paulette Bentley, son Ricky Hunt, and great-great-grandson Aaron Rogers. Pallbearers will be William Rodgers, Jeremy Manning, Zack Wheat, Chad Hunt, Chris Brinson and Glen Kimble. Honorary Pallbearers, Johnny Martin, JD Pierson, Jamie Andrews and Windom Watts. Our family would like to personally thank Legacy Hospice, friends, and family for all of your help and prayers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store