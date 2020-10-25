1/1
Frazier "Deloine" Wheat
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frazier's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frazier "Deloine" Wheat, born on February 26, 1926, transitioned peacefully on October 24, 2020 at 12:15 a.m. Visitation will start at 5 pm to 9 pm, Tuesday, October 27 at Colyell Baptist Church. Visitation will resume at 9 am, Wednesday, October 28 and Services will begin at 11 am at Colyell Baptist Church. Frazier "Deloine" Wheat served our Country as a WWll Veteran and Retired Fire Captain from the Baton Rouge Fire Department after 27 years of service. He loved his wife, family, and friends. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Lenora Wheat, daughters Linda Wheat, Lydia Joan Wheat Rodgers, and daughter-in-law, Aletha Hunt, sons Melvin Wheat and Melanie Wheat, Tim Wheat and Tammy Wheat, Hank Wheat and Sonia Wheat, and Charles Wheat, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons, and sister Betty Thompson and husband Boyd Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zack and Marie Wheat, sisters Pearl Zeiber, Unice Stewart, Zeona Davis, and Mary Lou Watts, daughter, Paulette Bentley, son Ricky Hunt, and great-great-grandson Aaron Rogers. Pallbearers will be William Rodgers, Jeremy Manning, Zack Wheat, Chad Hunt, Chris Brinson and Glen Kimble. Honorary Pallbearers, Johnny Martin, JD Pierson, Jamie Andrews and Windom Watts. Our family would like to personally thank Legacy Hospice, friends, and family for all of your help and prayers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Colyell Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Visitation
09:00 AM
Colyell Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Service
11:00 AM
Colyell Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved