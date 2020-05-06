Fred H. Crotwell, born on April 25, 1928, resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 92. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a retired carpenter by trade and enjoyed turkey hunting. He is survived by his sister, Robbie C. Hill; nephews Robby Ray (Sondra) Hill and Terry Crotwell; nieces Sherri (Ronnie) Palmer; Roni (Charles) O'Neal; and Cathy Crotwell; and numerous great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Margarette Joyce Crotwell; parents William Edgar and Lavinia Sutcliffe Crotwell; brothers Kaley C., D.C. and W.E. Crotwell, Jr. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Golden Age Nursing Home for their care of our loved one. A private graveside will be held at Felder Cemetery with Rev. Mark Carroll officiating. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 9, 2020.