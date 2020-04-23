On April 21, eight weeks from when his wife of 60 years passed away; Fred Houston Belcher, Jr. joined his loving wife Pearl Belcher in heaven. Born in Baton Rouge on October 13, 1935 he was a lifelong resident where he practiced law for almost 60 years. He was a law partner at McCollister, Belcher, McCleary, Fazio, Mixon, Holliday, and Jones and then went on to begin his own law firm. Many friends and family members called him "Freddie B." He was an eternal optimist at heart even in the face of adversity, as well as big-hearted, friendly, and generous. To his family, he was known as "Fred," in that he was always a fun-spirited, energetic, and loving father and grandfather. Fred was a graduate of Istrouma High School in the class of 1953. He went on to graduate with an undergraduate degree from Southeastern University and then received his Juris Doctorate (JD) degree from LSU. While practicing law, Fred served as President of the following groups: Baton Rouge Bar Association, Baton Rouge Junior Bar Association, Lakeshore Lions Club, Tara Club, and Baton Rouge Country Club Men's Golfer's Association. In his legal work, he volunteered with The Family Court of East BR Parish as Chairman of the Family Court Liaison Committee and the Chairman of the Rules Committee. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Baton Rouge Junior Chamber of Commerce and was a Baton Rouge Foundation Board of Directors member. His commitment to the community included serving as a Shriners of Louisiana member, Scottish Rites of Freemasons 32 member, and a member of East Gate No. 452 Grand Lodge of Louisiana. Fred was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army, JAG Division. He enjoyed being involved in the community, as he was the attorney for The Greater Port of Baton Rouge for several years. As well as a member of the following organizations: District of Columbia Bar Association, American Bar Association, Louisiana Bar Association, Louisiana Trial Lawyers Association, and First United Methodist Church. In addition to practicing law Fred, was a successful real estate developer in multi-family, residential and commercial property. Fred's community leadership, also propelled him to be on the Board of Directors for Campfire Girls of America. His love for the community followed through his life, as he was an honorary member of the Acacia Fraternity. One of Fred's favorite hobbies was meeting his "golf buddies" every Saturday morning for a round of 18 holes of golf. Fred's golf buddies included Jack Miller, John Carnahan, Dr. Butler Fuller, Eugene Owen, Dr. Kirk Patrick, and Al Rotenberg whom he considered to be lifelong, devoted, and cherished friends. An avid watcher of the stock market, he enjoyed keeping up with the market and reading in his later years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Pearl W. Belcher; his parents, Helen Bowman Belcher and Fred H. Belcher, Sr.; his younger brother, James Warren Belcher, who died at an early age; paternal grandparents, Major Arthur Belcher, and Mrs. Corrie Belcher who established the first office in Baton Rouge of The Volunteers of America in 1926; and his maternal grandparents Reverend William C. Bowman and Mrs. Hazel Bowman. He is survived by; his four children Kimberly Belcher Alford (John) Destin, FL, Suzanne D. Belcher, deCarla Belcher Kramer and Lance B. Belcher (Alicia); and his four grandchildren, Alexandra Alford, Annie Kramer, Ashley Belcher, and Sutter Kramer; his sister Diana Belcher Green. Honorary Pallbearers include Jack Miller, John Carnahan, Butler Fuller, Eugene Owen, Kirk Patrick, Al Rotenberg, and Bobby Gaston. Due to the current social distancing requirements, a private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park by Revered Brady Whitton of First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 900 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 or New Salem Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 318 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

