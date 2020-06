Or Copy this URL to Share

Fred Jones entered into eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 61. Graveside service at Pine Grove B.C. Cemetery, Slaughter, LA on Monday, June 15, 2020 at noon conducted by Rev. Cedric Murphy.

