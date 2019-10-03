Fred L. Mack, a resident of Baton Rouge passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 69. He was a pastor for many years in Baton Rouge, Slidell, and North Carolina. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Friday, October 4, 2019 beginning at 10:00am. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in Judson Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Brenda J. Mack, sisters, Claudia Bailey of Tenaha, TX, brothers; Archie Mack of Alto, TX and Ted L. Mack of Tenaha, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit L. Mack and Ella Sibley Mack, and brothers; Roger L. Mack and Sidney L. Mack. He and Brenda were very active in Bethany Church for many years. Fred was an avid golfer and enjoyed the outdoors. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019