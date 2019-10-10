Fred LeBoyd entered into eternal rest October 8, 2019 at 93. Survived by his daughters, Danielle Slan, Larcella Lee-Miller and Patricia Lucky; sons; Wilfred LeBoyd, Larry Lee and Edward Thompson; sister, Carol Johnson; 38 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Geryal Davis and Deborah Garrus. Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, New Home Ministries, 3000 Tecumseh St., Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Samuel R. Blakes, officiating. Interment Monday, October 14, 2019, Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019