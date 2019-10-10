Fred LeBoyd

  • "Danielle, you did a wonderful job taking care of Cousin..."
    - Deborah Madere
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New Home Ministries
3000 Tecumseh St
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
New Home Ministries
3000 Tecumseh St.
Baton Rouge, LA
Interment
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
Louisiana National Cemetery
Zachary, LA
Obituary
Fred LeBoyd entered into eternal rest October 8, 2019 at 93. Survived by his daughters, Danielle Slan, Larcella Lee-Miller and Patricia Lucky; sons; Wilfred LeBoyd, Larry Lee and Edward Thompson; sister, Carol Johnson; 38 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Geryal Davis and Deborah Garrus. Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, New Home Ministries, 3000 Tecumseh St., Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Samuel R. Blakes, officiating. Interment Monday, October 14, 2019, Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
